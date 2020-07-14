ICE Detainee Dies Of COVID At South Florida Hospital — The State’s First Immigration Death

By MONIQUE O. MADAN 53 minutes ago
  • View through a window of one of the rooms at the Krome Immigrant Detention Center Medical Unit in west Miami-Dade County.
    View through a window of one of the rooms at the Krome Immigrant Detention Center Medical Unit in west Miami-Dade County.
    Jose A. Iglesias / Miami Herald

A 51-year-old immigration detainee died Sunday at a Palm Beach County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Mexican national’s death is Florida’s first reported COVID-19 death of a detainee.

The detainee — identified by U.S. Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement late Monday as Onoval Perez-Montufa — was transported to a hospital about two weeks ago from the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, a facility that is now among the top 10 centers with the highest number of COVID cases.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m. by hospital staff at the Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, Florida, where he had been receiving inpatient treatment since July 1 after reporting shortness of breath. He tested positive for the virus the following day at the hospital.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
news
Local News
immigration

Related Content

Heard On Sundial: COVID-19 Death Data, Portraits Of Frontline Workers And ICE Transfers Detainees

By May 11, 2020
Jose A. Iglesias and Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

On this Monday, May 11, episode of Sundial: 

State Officials Stopped Releasing COVID-19 Death Data Compiled By Florida’s Medical Examiner

The Tampa Bay Times recently reported that the death count for COVID-19, provided by state medical examiners, was 10 percent higher than the numbers provided by the Florida Department of Health. 

Migrant Advocates Call For More Testing Before Deportations

By May 2, 2020

Migrant advocates say more testing must be done in the U.S. and Mexico before deportees are sent back to their home countries.

At least 100 Guatemalans infected with the coronavirus were deported from the U.S. from mid-March through mid-April.

The U.S. suspended deportation flights to Guatemala after 44 migrants tested positive on a flight on April 13.

U.S. Judge Orders Feds To Release At-Risk Migrant Detainees In South Florida

By May 1, 2020
Obtained by the Miami Herald

Last month immigration rights groups sued the federal government to release migrants in South Florida detention centers because of the risks of infection from the new coronavirus. That’s what a U.S. judge is now ordering the Trump Administration to do.

Federal Judge Orders ICE To Consider Releasing Detainees At High Risk For COVID-19

By Apr 21, 2020

A federal judge in California on Monday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to "identify and track" every person in ICE detention at an elevated risk of complications from COVID-19 and to consider releasing those detainees, regardless of their legal status.

Risk factors identified by the court include pregnant women, people older than 55 and those with chronic health conditions.