Miss Fisher and A Man With A Blue Tattoo

Monday 8pm Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries - Crime/Drama - Phryne Fisher is a thoroughly modern woman of the late 1920s operating in a mostly male world. The glamorous “lady detective” goes about her work with a pistol close at hand—and, more often than not, a male admirer even closer.

IN THIS EPISODE - Death at Victoria Dock: A young man with a blue tattoo lies cradled in Phryne’s arms. Sadly, it’s not another scene of glorious seduction. This time it’s murder. Outraged by this brutal slaughter, Phryne promises to find out who is responsible. But Phryne doesn’t yet know how deeply into the mire she’ll have to go – bank robbery, anarchists and the kidnap of her beloved maid Dot. Her investigations lead her into the arms of the delicious yet dangerous anarchist, Peter the Painter.