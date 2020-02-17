Questions From Pension Agency Might Slow Down McClatchy's Bankruptcy Process

Bankruptcy proceedings for McClatchy Co. began Friday with a key government agency saying it opposed quick resolution of pension matters because of concerns about a 2018 transaction between the company and its largest creditor, Chatham Asset Management.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which takes over pensions in the event of company distress, argued against a request by McClatchy and Chatham to move immediately to mediation. The judge delayed a decision on the mediation request until Tuesday.

“We are not close,” Kimberly E. Neureiter, an attorney for the PBGC, told Judge Michael E. Miles.

