Questions From Pension Agency Might Slow Down McClatchy's Bankruptcy Process

By Kevin G. Hall & Ben Wieder / Miami Herald 18 seconds ago
  • The Chapter 11 case by McClatchy is being heard in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
    KEVIN G. HALL / McClatchy

Bankruptcy proceedings for McClatchy Co. began Friday with a key government agency saying it opposed quick resolution of pension matters because of concerns about a 2018 transaction between the company and its largest creditor, Chatham Asset Management.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, which takes over pensions in the event of company distress, argued against a request by McClatchy and Chatham to move immediately to mediation. The judge delayed a decision on the mediation request until Tuesday.

“We are not close,” Kimberly E. Neureiter, an attorney for the PBGC, told Judge Michael E. Miles.

