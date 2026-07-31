GOP gubernatorial candidate Jay Collins, school board races, fact-checks and more

GOP gubernatorial candidate Jay Collins

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins spoke with us about his candidacy for governor and a wide-range of topics including affordability, housing, education and the environment.

Guest:



Jay Collins, Lieutenant Governor of Florida.

School board races

This week, dozens of people running to sit on their local county school boards have won their seats without any voting.

That’s because 40% of the school board positions up for election this year had only one candidate.

One group that has been very active in recent years in school board elections—Moms for Liberty—has gone mostly silent this election cycle.

Guest:



Trinity Webster-Bass, education reporter for The Florida Trib.

Fact-check

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians officially expired this week.

Some worry about the economic consequences in Florida with tens of thousands of Haitian workers potentially leaving the country.

The largest impact could be on healthcare as Haitians with TPS make up a disproportionate share of the home health and long-term care workforce.

Guest:



Samantha Putterman, Florida reporter with Politifact.

Weekly news briefing

More than 6 years after it was shut down, we’re getting more information about the former detention center in Homestead that housed unaccompanied immigrant children. Newly released records revealed that the site was not evaluated for environmental hazards before it was used as a detention center.

For immigrant families, fighting deportation can cost a lot of money. And when loved ones are left behind, they end up carrying the financial burden.

This week, Florida became the first state in nearly a decade to carry out two executions in a single day.

Florida voters will be asked this November whether or not to lower local property taxes. But a Tallahassee judge must first decide whether the description that's seen on the ballot needs to be changed.

