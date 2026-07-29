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Advocates win release of records showing toxic hazards at closed Homestead migrant children shelter

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio R. Bustos,
Valentina Nuñez
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. As of this week, the ACLU has filed nearly 400 lawsuits and other legal actions against the Trump administration, some meeting with setbacks but many resulting in important victories. Of the lawsuits, 174 have dealt with immigrant rights, targeting the family separation policy, detention and deportation practices, and the administration’s repeated attempts to make it harder to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
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AP
FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. As of this week, the ACLU has filed nearly 400 lawsuits and other legal actions against the Trump administration, some meeting with setbacks but many resulting in important victories. Of the lawsuits, 174 have dealt with immigrant rights, targeting the family separation policy, detention and deportation practices, and the administration’s repeated attempts to make it harder to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

A leading immigrant rights group said Wednesday it had reached an agreement with federal authorities that requires the Department of Homeland Security and others to turn over more than 20,000 pages of records regarding environmental hazards at a now-closed detention center in Homestead that housed immigrant children, including those separated from their families.

The American Friends Service Committee and the environmental law firm Earthjustice said they filed suit in 2021 against the U.S. Air Force and DHS for failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests.

EPA official did not immediately respond to WLRN's request for comment. DHS officials referred all questions to the EPA.

The newly released records detail conditions at the former Homestead Temporary Influx Shelter for Unaccompanied Alien Children, which was located near the Homestead Air Force Base — a site placed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List in 1990 due to hazardous pollution and contamination, said the immigrant and environmental advocates.

According to the documents, children — as young as six years of age — were detained at the facility, including some who were separated from their parents at the U.S.–Mexico border rather than arriving as unaccompanied minors. The facility held as many as 140 children as part of the Trump administration's “zero-tolerance” policy at the time.

READ MORE: Florida child migrant detention facility shuts down

The records showed no evidence that the site was evaluated for environmental hazards before detaining children there, and remediation work on contaminated areas near the facility was not completed before or during their detention, said the advocates.

“We shut down the detention center, but our struggle was far from over,” said Guadalupe De La Cruz, Program Director for AFSC’s Florida program, in a statement. “The justifications and deceptions the government used to jail children on a toxic military site in Homestead are the same tactics they are using to justify cruel detention practices today.

"We were determined to expose the real story about how the federal government treated children at the Homestead detention center and to hold the government accountable so that children are not exposed to hazards like these again.”

The Homestead facility was closed in 2019 by Trump administration officials following intense public pushback from local activists and advocacy groups.

“The only way to ensure our rights have meaning is to enforce them when they are ignored,” said Tania Galloni, an Earthjustice attorney representing AFSC. “The government is not invincible. It has to answer to the courts. And it has to answer to the people.”

Researchers and immigrant rights groups involved in reviewing the disclosures said the findings highlight ongoing systemic issues as immigration detention and family separation efforts expand elsewhere.

“These documents confirm that the federal government placed children in harm’s way by detaining them next to a military Superfund site and active military base,” said Emma Shaw Crane, an assistant professor in Stanford University’s Department of Anthropology.

Tags
Environment Local NewsMiami-Dade CountyHomesteadEnvironmental Protection Agencyair force basesHomestead Reserve Air Baseunaccompanied minorsDepartment Of Homeland Security
Sergio R. Bustos
Sergio Bustos is WLRN's Vice President for News. He's been an editor at the Miami Herald and POLITICO Florida. Most recently, Bustos was Enterprise/Politics Editor for the USA Today Network-Florida’s 18 newsrooms. Reach him at sbustos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Sergio R. Bustos
Valentina Nuñez
Valentina Nuñez is a summer 2026 intern at WLRN. She is a junior journalism major and art history minor at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.
See stories by Valentina Nuñez
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