Florida chief financial officer candidates and Orlando’s Major League Baseball dreams

Florida Chief Financial Officer candidates

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) acts as a combination of the state’s treasurer, comptroller and, even, fire marshall.

The CFO is also tasked with regulating insurance companies, auditing the state’s spending and is a member of the Florida Cabinet along with the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

We spoke with the two candidates about their campaigns ahead of the midterm election.

Guests:



Blaise Ingoglia , Republican incumbent.

, Republican incumbent. Annette Taddeo, Democratic challenger.

Orlando’s Major League Baseball dreams

Could Major League Baseball come to Central Florida?

The MLB is likely to expand to 32 teams and Orlando is vying to host a new franchise.

Is the Sunshine State ready for a third team?

Guest:

