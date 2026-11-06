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The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup

What Florida’s midterm results mean for the state’s future

Published November 6, 2026 at 4:17 PM EST
Florida Gov-elect Byron Donalds standing next to his wife Erika Donalds.
Courtesy of the Byron Donalds for Governor Campaign
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Byron Donalds for Governor Campaign
Florida Gov.-elect Byron Donalds, who made history on Tuesday as the state’s first Black governor, and wife Erika Donalds.

What Florida’s midterm results mean for the state’s future

Florida's Republicans survived in every statewide race in the midterm election.

But Democrats made significant gains winning several key congressional districts and breaking the long-standing Republican supermajority in the Florida House.

Plus, Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon might have become the party's newest rising star.

And Florida voters passed Amendment 3, a result that will have dramatic impacts on everyone in the state.

We turned to two journalists covering the midterms to look at what this all means for the future of Florida and opened up the phone lines to hear from listeners.

Guests:

  • Kimberly Leonard, politics reporter and author of Florida Playbook for POLITICO. 
  • Errin Haines, Co-host of “The Long Play” podcast and editor-at-large for The 19th.
The Florida Roundup
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