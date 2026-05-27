Soccer Edition

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With the World Cup taking place during Miami-Dade County's heat season, the National Weather Service plans to staff the tournament, training facilities, transportation hubs and other events with on-site meteorologists.
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Brazilians — along with the green and yellow from the country's flag — dominate some stretches of Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Coconut Creek. The soccer-obsessed community celebrated when it was announced Brazil would be playing a FIFA World Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium. But steep prices and ICE threats appear to be muting the excitement.
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The World Cup in Miami could bring half a million pounds of trash. One group hopes to bring that downThe 2020 Super Bowl in Miami Gardens generated about 80,000 pounds of trash. With seven games set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup next month, at a time when Miami-Dade is already dealing with a trash crisis, environmentalists want to try to minimize the impact.
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Kicking off in just a month is the biggest sporting event South Florida has ever hosted: the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But it comes with a price tag to match — and reports of lackluster visitor demand in some host cities. With seven matches scheduled to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, WLRN looks at how much taxpayers are on the hook for and how much they might get back from the event.