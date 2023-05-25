© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
South Florida

Overall excellence, investigative, writing: WLRN News takes five regional Murrows

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN News
Published May 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
News staff stand inside the WLRN newsroom in downtown Miami.
Ivan Apfel for WLRN
/
Members of the WLRN news team work in the newsroom in downtown Miami.

A narrative podcast tracing the roots of the U.S. immigration detention system to the shores of Florida a half century ago. An investigation into an out-of-step law enforcement policy. A creative tale about a horny python helping scientists solve a big environmental problem.

These are some of the stories that this year earned WLRN News five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including overall excellence for large market radio stations.

The regional awards, announced Wednesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association, honor the best broadcast journalism in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Now, WLRN News will go on to compete in the winning categories for national Murrow Awards, among the most prestigious in broadcast journalism. National winners will be announced in August, ahead of the annual awards ceremony in October in New York City.

A group photo of the 2023 WLRN News team
IVAN APFEL
/
The WLRN News team.

“We are so proud of our newsroom staff for the recognition from the Edward R. Murrow Awards,” said VP for News Sergio Bustos. “It’s an honor to be recognized for outstanding journalistic work from such a prestigious national organization.”

WLRN has won two consecutive national Murrow Awards.

In 2022, the Florida Public Media project “Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Studentswon for excellence in digital, with WLRN serving as the lead station.

In 2021, WLRN won the top award for large market radio: overall excellence.

Here’s last year’s winning work that was announced on Wednesday:

South Florida NewsSouth Florida
WLRN News
