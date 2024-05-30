WLRN Wins five regional Murrow Awards

WLRN News was named winner in five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including excellence in sound and documentary, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Thursday.

The Murrow awards were created in 1971 and are named in honor of Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer journalist who set the standard for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. The awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

With this year's total, the station has won 61 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards over the past eight years, including four in 2021, seven in 2020, 11 in 2019, 10 in 2018, nine in 2017 and six in 2016.

Earlier this month, WLRN journalists captured the top prize in the annual 2024 Esserman-Knight Journalism Awards on for Unguarded, a series of investigative stories that delved into the Guardianship Program of Dade County’s repeated sales of incapacitated people’s homes to a politically connected company, which then resold the properties for profit. Unguarded also won this year's top award for audio investigations from large newsrooms from Investigative Reporters and Editors.

In April, the WLRN newsroom won top honors in nine categories, along with three second place finishes, at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards in Orlando.

At the regional Murrow Awards, WLRN News was recognized as winners for Region 13 (Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands) in the following Large Market Radio Station categories:

Digital

WLRN News on Digital Platforms

Excellence in Sound

From the Panhandle to the Everglades: A Miami Native Hikes the Long Way Home

Excellence in Writing

Waiting for America

News Documentary

A Battle Over the Soul of Miami Beach: Will Developers Destroy or Save Art Deco?

Sports Reporting

A South Florida Hockey Club Carves Out a Space for Women on the Ice

