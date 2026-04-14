FIFA under fire: Miami labor unions allege broken promises, ‘blatant violations' ahead of World Cup

More than two dozen South Florida labor unions and community groups are demanding FIFA and the Miami-Dade Host Committee provide more safeguards and stronger protections for workers in advance of the upcoming World Cup tournament.

“What we are seeing points to blatant violations and intentional efforts to circumvent the commitments and ethical processes that FIFA promised to South Florida taxpayers,” said South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffery Mitchell in a statement.

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“Communities welcome events like the World Cup because they are supposed to bring jobs, investment, and shared prosperity," Mitchell said. "Instead, workers and taxpayers are watching another heist unfold; one that robs them of the opportunities, protections, and benefits they were promised when Miami signed on to host this event.”

The unions and community groups outlined their demands and complaints Thursday in a letter to FIFA and Miami Host Committee. They also held a news conference at the Miami-Dade County Government Center to amplify their demands.

"Mega-events of this scale rely heavily on contingent workforces, subcontracting chains and public resources," they wrote in their letter. "Without strong implementation and accountability, these dynamics can lead to labor exploitation, public safety strain, and harm to local communities."

They cite questionable vendor and contractor disclosures, and a failure to address core concerns around "fair wages, worker protections, labor neutrality, and community safety."

The letter was addressed to FIFA World Cup 26 Miami Host Committee President and CEO Alina T. Hudak.

Hudak told Axios Miami her committee had met “multiple times [and] in very good faith” with the labor unions and community groups.”

"There's been very deliberate work on the part of the host committee for the purposes of protecting against and fighting human trafficking and the things that we can add value to," she told Axios Miami.

The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Miami is host to seven matches during the tournament.