Beyond the divide: Mosaic Miami to lead ‘March in Unity’ on Sunday

Mosaic Miami announced it will bring together a coalition of local leaders and groups this Sunday to show how a united community is stronger than a divided one.

"At a time when division continues to shape the national conversation, Mosaic Miami and a growing coalition of community partners are coming together to reaffirm a simple but powerful idea: we are better off united," organizers said in a statement announcing its march — "We Are United: March in Unity."

They said the march is not a political event and will not permit anyone to carry banners, flags or signs. The march will begin at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami and wind its way to The Underline, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

"Together, they represent both where Miami has come from and where it is going, spaces that remind us of our shared story and our shared future," said the march organizers.

“We often talk about being on different sides of the tracks,” said Matthew S. Anderson, Executive Director of Mosaic Miami. “But in Miami, we find ourselves together, quite literally, standing in line along The Underline."

"This march embraces that truth, transforming proximity into purpose and shared space into shared responsibility," Anderson said.

"As participants walk the Underline together, they are not just moving through a public space, they are building connection, understanding, and a stronger, more united Miami," said Meg Daly, Founder and CEO of Friends of The Underline.

“In a time when so many feel pulled apart, this march is a powerful reminder of what it means to come together with intention,” said Rabbi Judith Siegal, Senior Rabbi of Temple Judea and Mosaic Miami Clergy Dialogue Co-Chair. “Our differences do not divide us, they deepen us."

"When we show up side by side, across faiths and backgrounds, we affirm our shared humanity and our collective responsibility to care for one another and for our community," Siegal said.

Anyone seeking to participate should RSVP in advance at https://bit.ly/weareunited2026. It is sponsored by a long list of organizations and government agencies, including the Office of Miami-Dae Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Office of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, The Miami Foundation, The Underline, Books & Books, the American Jewish Committee, COSMOS (Coalition of

South Florida Muslim Organizations), Miami Dade College, the Archdiocese of Miami and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Chapman Partnership.

Mosaic Miami was founded in 1935 as the Miami Branch of the National Conference of Christians & Jews. In 2011, it changed its name to Mosaic Miami to include “people of ALL faiths and secular backgrounds.”

