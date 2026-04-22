Trash Troubles

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Since a waste-to-energy facility in Doral burned down in 2023, Miami-Dade has been shipping much of its trash north. It’s an expensive short-term fix for taxpayers as the county struggles to find a local solution. And in St. Lucie County, where the trash is put into trains to be shipped to Okeechobee County, it has created quite a stink.
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A resolution on the Feb. 18 agenda looks to improve the county's waste planning after the devastating 2023 Covanta trash fire.
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Recyclepedia has created an interactive map of the county in which users can see if and how different materials can be recycled.