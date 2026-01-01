Amara Evering is a summer 2026 intern at WLRN. She was born in Washington, D.C., a city where news, politics and protests happen all at once.

This informed her work at the radio station WPFW-FM. There, she served as a journalist and host on the morning show, "Monday Morning QB." In 2021, she was awarded the Alice Rowan Swanson Fellowship to write and produce the original radio series “For Ama”. Currently, she is an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Miami. Her poetry and prose have been published in The Contemporary, Conceit Magazine, and the Survivor Anthology. Much of her writing is informed by her Gullah-Geechee and Jamaican heritage.

When she is not writing or reporting, she is taking dance classes in Little Haiti, going to art museums and reading magical realism.