‘It was very emotional’: Miami Central High students go to Zimbabwe for cultural immersion program

By the third flight, Miami Central High School student Ethen Pierre-Louis’ nerves had finally settled. It was his first trip out of the country, and this one had led him over 8,000 miles from home.

Pierre-Louis was one of ten students at Miami Central given the opportunity to travel abroad to Zimbabwe through an exchange program. The Miami-based organization, Blindfolded International Student & Cultural Exchange Program (BISCEP), completely funded and organized this trip.

Pierre-Louis was used to the tropical climate of his home city. But Zimbabwe was different — it was around 50 degrees when he landed in Harare, the dry and landlocked capital of the country.

But despite these differences, there was something familiar about Zimbabwe.

“It felt very welcoming. It didn’t feel foreign. I was part of their culture in a sense.” He said. “I didn’t feel afraid.”

Nearby was incoming senior Kayla Gardner. Stepping off the plane, she was moved by this warm welcome.

“The workers [at the airport] were very welcoming,” Gardner said. “And then they surprised us with a big greeting from all the students from Westminster [International School] and the teachers.”

1 of 2 — IMG_6159.jpg Kayla Gardner stands with the Westminister International School Student, Nicola, at the airport Courtesy of Blindfolded International Student Cultural Exchange Program 2 of 2 — att.1sai04ohsD3DjDLchd2cew9Iu7263Wn7Ekmo4IqqhRM.jpg Miami Central High School students sit in front of the Westminister International School students that they were partnered with in Zimbabwe Courtesy of Blindfolded International Student Cultural Exchange Program

For months, Gardner has been preparing for this moment. Through BISCEP, she was partnered with a student from Westminster International School in Zimbabwe. She kept in contact with this student, Nicola, and was anxious to meet her when she landed.

Pierre-Louis was shadowing the student he was partnered with at Westminster when he realized that there were similarities between them.

“Amongst the students, there wasn’t anything different at all,” He said, “We [all] joke around in class. But they were very focused on their studies. But you’ll have one student who's the class clown and everybody laughs.”

For Edwin Sheppard, the founder of BISCEP, this is the goal of cultural exchange. When he attended Miami Central High School, there were no programs like this, he said.

“Programs like this do exist,” Sheppard said, “But they don’t exist for Black and Brown kids, not in the senior high sector. I think it’s very important for the kids to have a sense of culture, for them to be able to travel.”

For private school students, there are cultural immersion and study abroad programs available. But for public school students, there are fewer options that exist.

Ponatshego Dziro / Blindfolded International Student Cultural Exchange Program Edwin Sheppard sits alongside Miami Central students on a safari.

Funding setbacks

BISCEP is particularly unusual because it completely funds each student. They only need to pay for a passport if they don’t have one. But plane fare, lodging, transportation and meals are provided.

“The total cost of the trip was $65,000,” Sheppard said. “We funded it completely grassroots. It’s just me reaching out to the community. I’m from this neighborhood.”

Sheppard had applied for grants, but didn’t receive any. So he took to Facebook Live to ask the community directly to donate.

“On those first three days, I raised $12,000,” Sheppard said.

But, despite this outpouring of support from the community, Sheppard was still disheartened by the lack of grant funding.

“This year has been the hardest year for us because of budget cuts,” Sheppard said. “Because of, unfortunately, what’s going on in our current administration, it’s very difficult for us to raise funds.”

Miami-Dade public schools recently approved a budget that was 3.6% lower than last year, cutting millions of dollars from schools. For years, public school enrollment in the county has been on the decline, meaning less per-pupil funding through the state.

READ MORE: 'Unprecedented' drops in enrollment in Miami-Dade schools loom over budget

On a national level, federal education grants have been slashed by the billions under the Trump Administration. But recently, the Senate education committee approved a bill they hope will block the Trump Administration from dismantling the Department of Education.

Despite these challenges, Sheppard was committed to providing this experience for students at Miami Central.

And the opportunity didn't come easy to them — students had to submit an essay, provide recommendations, and have at least a B- average. Then, 10 exceptional students were selected from a competitive pool.

“ I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to see more of the world,” Gardner said, reflecting on the application process.

1 of 2 — PHOTO-2026-07-15-10-34-18.jpg Ethen Pierre-Louis at the Boma Dinner and Drum Show in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, in custom-made clothing. Ponatshego Dziro / Blindfolded International Student Cultural Exchange Program 2 of 2 — IMG_6157.jpg B.I.S.C.E.P founder, Edwin Sheppard, takes a selfie with Miami Central Senior High School students in Zimbabwe Edwin Sheppard / Blindfolded International Student Cultural Exchange Program

An emotional journey

As the students immersed themselves in this new environment, some of the adult chaperones were deeply moved.

“Seeing [some adults] cry, seeing them embrace Africa and get this love,” Sheppard said, “It was very emotional for me.”

Most of the students and the accompanying chaperones are Black Americans– a reflection of the actual demographics of the high school.

Feeling so embraced and welcomed on the African continent was life-changing for these adults.

“They have always wanted that connection,” Sheppard said. “I also witnessed that for the students; the embrace, that love.”

Gardner recalls her last days in Zimbabwe: participating in a freestyle rap battle with students from Westminster, hiking up a mountain, and seeing an elephant up close.

This experience changed her perspective on her own history.

“It changes how I look in the past of what my ancestors have gone through, because it’s not all bad.” She said.

“I feel like there are riches in Africa and it’s not what people perceive it to be.”

