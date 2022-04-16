Adapting to Urban Sprawl While Protecting Our Ecosystem is a Meticulous Balancing Act

9pm Wednesday SAVING THE WILDLIFE CORRIDOR – Environment/Documentary

Through the voices of farmers, fishermen, ranchers and conservationists, Saving The Wildlife Corridor offers a glimpse into one of America's most unique and complex conservation opportunities. It also highlights the need to collaborate to ensure its survival.

Protecting the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a statewide network of public preserves and private working lands, provides an opportunity to balance Florida’s rapid growth with the green infrastructure that supports all Floridians.

9:30pm A NERVOUS MAN SHOULDN'T BE HERE IN THE FIRST PLACE: THE LIFE OF BILL BAGGS - Documentary

A WLRN Original Presentation

Most people recognize the name Bill Baggs as the namesake for the State Park located on Key Biscayne. In fact very little has been documented about this Florida pioneer who was one of the most influential journalists of the 20th century. At least, until now.

Bill Baggs was the former editor of the late Miami News from 1957 to 1969. He championed unpopular ideas in his front-page columns, such as protecting the environment, desegregating public schools, and peace in Vietnam.

With keen intellect and sparkling wit, Bill Baggs seemed to be in the right place at the right time. From bombardier in World War II to news reporter, then accidental diplomat, Baggs used his daily column as a bully pulpit for social justice and wielded his pen like a scalpel to reveal the truth. The Miami News earned three Pulitzer Prizes under his watch, and then in 1969, he left this world suddenly and his story nearly died with him, until now.

Based on the book of the same name by author Amy Paige Condon who retraced Baggs’ steps in the process of writing the first biography of this influential newspaper editor.

10pm WS MERWIN: TO PLANT A TREE – Documentary

A documentary on the life and work of Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer winner, and environmental activist W.S. Merwin.

Examine the life and work of the poet laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and environmental activist who has dedicated himself to preserving and regenerating native plants at his home on Maui.

This documentary examines the life and work of Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, and environmental activist W.S. Merwin. His tangible actions to nurture his surrounding environment go hand-in-hand today. .