Never Underestimate Squirrels

8pm Sunday NATURE - Documentary

There are almost 300 species of squirrels that can glide through the air, outwit rattlesnakes, and survive the coldest temperatures of any mammal. Uncover their extraordinary abilities as a filmmaker puts their problem solving to the test.

Nature 3604 A Squirrel's Guide to Success

Join some of the world’s top squirrel scientists who are making groundbreaking discoveries:from the brainy fox squirrel who can remember the location of 9,000 nuts, to the acrobatic gray squirrel whose tree-top leaps are the basis for new designs in robotics. See the world through the eyes of an orphan red squirrel called Billy as he grows up and develops all the skills he will need to be released back into the wild.

9pm NOVA - Science / Documentary

NOVA 4801 Secrets in our DNA

Some 30 million Americans have sent their DNA to be analyzed by companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA. But what happens once the sample is in the hands of testing companies, and how accurate are their results? NOVA explores the power of genetic data to reveal family connections, ancestry, and health risks—and even solve criminal cold cases.

