Journey Inside The Criminal Mind

8pm Friday - THE FALL – Crime Drama

The psychological thriller examines the lives of two hunters -- one is a serial killer who preys on victims in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the other is a female detective drafted from the London Metropolitan Police to catch him. Starring X-Files Gillian Anderson.

THE MIND IS IT’S OWN PLACE - Gibson's huge surveillance operation continues to pay its dues. A team assigned to install closed circuit cameras and microphones in the suspect's home, a task that has unexpected consequences. Spector returns home to find his house destroyed by the botched police operation, Katie continues to provide a false alibi for the strangler, and Paul continues to groom her to assist him in his killings.

9pm INSIDE THE MIND OF AGATHA CHRISTIE – Documentary

Discover what made the world’s most successful crime writer tick.

Surpassed only by the Bible and Shakespeare, Agatha Christie is the most successful writer of all time. We all know her characters and incredible plot twists, but what do we know about Agatha herself? Combining rare access to Agatha's family, her personal archive and speaking to those who know her work best, we discover what made the world's most successful crime writer tick.

Dr. John Curran spent years pouring over the most precious elements of Agatha's legacy – her personal archive, a treasure trove containing her letters, manuscripts and 73 meticulously kept notebooks, in which she documented everything she saw and heard. We'll learn how the author put together powerful storylines and how, despite being renowned as the Queen of Cozy Crime, Agatha's mind was "very dark," in the words of scriptwriter Sarah Phelps.

VIENNA BLOOD – Thriller/Period Drama

A student of Sigmund Freud helps detectives investigate of a series of disturbing murders around the grand cafés and opera houses of 1900s Vienna.

THE DEVIL'S KISS - A beggar finds a mutilated corpse in Vienna's slum quarter. The secret services warn Oskar that the investigation is not the concern of the Leopoldstadt police. However, when Oskar receives anonymous messages relating to the murder, he can't resist delving further.

PART 2 - Oskar instigates a surveillance operation to catch the assassin and uncovers an intricate foreign plot. Can Max and Oskar defuse the scheme in time to save innocent lives? Meanwhile, Max's personal life faces yet more complications.