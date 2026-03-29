Embracing Easter Traditions

8pm Wednesday RICK STEVES EUROPEAN EASTER - Travel/Culture

Rick Steves, America's expert on Europe, explores the rich traditions, celebrations, and history behind some of Europe's most colorful and charming Easter celebrations.

Rick Steves' European Easter

Journey through Spain, Slovenia, Italy and Greece, with Rick Steves as he celebrates this 2,000-year-old story in a variety of cultures. Ancient rituals of woolly beasts scaring winter away in Slovenia and elegant masked carnival parties in Venice are a prelude to the austerity of Lent. A few weeks later, crowds fill St. Peter’s Square in Rome and the streets of Sevilla are packed for Palm Sunday as the Passion of Christ unfolds day by day through Holy Week. The despair of Good Friday leads to Easter Sunday as the joy of resurrection fills family gatherings, small-town festivals, and churches of every size across Europe, just as spring floods the world with new life. The special highlights villagers blessing olive branches and coming together in age-old processions. Viewers will feel the emotion of this special time as Andalusians carry towering parade floats, and Greek priests toss showers of flower petals. It’s an exploration of a rich and fascinating mix of Easter traditions, from its pagan roots to its glorious finale, this special shines a new light on this timeless holiday.

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