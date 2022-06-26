Discover The Wonders of Nature and Science

8pm Sunday NATURE - THE EGG: LIFE’S PERFECT INVENTION - Documentary

Host David Attenborough explores the egg, how they are made and how they nurture new life.

The egg is perhaps nature’s most perfect life support system. These remarkable structures nurture new life; protecting it from the outside world while still allowing it to breathe. Eggs are strong enough to withstand the full weight of an incubating parent and weak enough for a hatchling to break free. But how is an egg made? Why are they the shape they are? And perhaps most importantly, why lay an egg at all? Step by step as the egg hatches, host David Attenborough reveals the wonder behind these incredible miracles of nature.

9pm NOVA - DINOSAUR APOCALYPSE: THE LAST DAY - Science/Documentary

Newly found fossils may reveal an unprecedented snapshot of the day the dinosaurs died.

Sixty-six million years ago, a gigantic asteroid slammed into Earth, wiping out the dinosaurs. There’s strong evidence of the asteroid impact, but no fossils of a dinosaur killed in the event have ever been found. Now, at a dig site in North Dakota, scientists have uncovered a wealth of fossilized creatures that could reveal a more detailed picture of the devastating day the asteroid hit.

Following a trail of remarkably well-preserved fossils, including a pterosaur embryo in its shell and a dinosaur leg with its skin intact, Sir David Attenborough guides us on a search for clues that could provide an unprecedented snapshot of what happened on the unluckiest day for life on Earth.

10pm HAWKING - Documentary

Trace Stephen Hawking's great scientific discoveries and rise to superstardom.

This is the intimate and revealing story of Stephen Hawking's life. The audience joins him at home, under the care of his nursing team; in San Jose as he wows a packed theatre audience; in Silicon Valley as he meets a team of technicians who hope to speed up his communication system; and as he throws a party for family and friends. "Hawking" carefully, tells Hawking's life journey.