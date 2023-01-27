A Deadly Duel is Sparked by a Dangerous Game of Cat and Mouse

9pm Friday THE FALL – Crime Drama

What Is In Me Dark Illumine - With Paul Spector in custody, DSI Stella Gibson desperately searches for clues to help find Rose Stagg. However, Spector does all he can to thwart her, locking them into a deadly duel.

THE FALL 206

With Spector in custody, Stella locates his burnt out car and the house where Rose was imprisoned but there is no sign of Rose herself. Stella gets Tom Anderson to interview Katie, who brags about her sexual relationship with Spector while Sally Ann inadvertently provides evidence of her husband's guilt. Spector is initially defiant and insolent in the interview but Stella breaks down his defenses by taking things to a personal level and drawing on his past. He claims superiority as manipulator of people but eventually confesses to the murders and reveals where he is holding Rose. At the same time the vengeful James Tyler is still out to get Spector for his perceived affair with his wife. The police find Rose still alive but Tyler has followed them and there is another shoot-out as he aims his gun at Spector.

10:30pm VERA – Crime Drama

DCI Vera Stanhope returns, leading her diligent team of detectives as they investigate a series of complex and murderous crimes.

Black Ice - When a popular and well-loved member of a coastal community is violently and deliberately run off the road, DCI Vera Stanhope must investigate the victim's past if she is to stand any chance of finding their killer.

VERA 802

Vera is called to the scene of a violent car crash, and quickly realizes that the crash was not accidental and that another driver tried to kill victim, Faye Wakeland.

Driving home from a funeral Faye Wakeland is run off the road and dies in hospital. Some years earlier, Faye had accused her stepmother, Susan, of trying to kill her but Susan claims that Faye hated and lied about her. Car firm owner Tony Everitt for whom Faye worked and Susan tell Vera she had been seeing a solicitor of dubious reputation but her secret lover is actually her adoring landlord Noel. Everybody Vera meets speaks glowingly of Faye but then she discovers something disturbing about Faye and the man whose funeral she attended, which may or may not lead to solving the murder.