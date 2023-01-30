Uncovering the Hidden History of Comics Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash

8pm Wednesday FINDING YOUR ROOTS - Culture / History

Join Henry Louis Gates Jr, as he uncovers celebrities' family histories.

Finding Your Roots 903

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

Secret Lives - Comics Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash see family mysteries solved by DNA.

9pm GREAT PERFORMANCES - Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2022

The Vienna Philharmonic's annual summer night concert featuring cellist Gautier Capucon at Austria's Schonbrunn Palace.

Great Performances 4707 Vienna Philharmonic

The Summer Night Concert in the beautiful setting of the Schönbrunn Palace is one of the great highlights of the Philharmonic year. The open-air concert takes place annually in the park of Schönbrunn Palace, which has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The orchestra podium and the audience area are located in the middle of the baroque park and are surrounded by the extraordinary scenery of Schönbrunn Palace and the Gloriette.

