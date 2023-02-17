From Farm To Table - Robbing Hives and Making Culinary Magic

8pm Sunday CHARLIE BEE COMPANY - Nature Reality Series - Rebuilding a garage workshop into a commercial honey house; bakers help transport raw honey to the bakery; catching a swarm in a freight train; a hive sends a homeowner to the hospital.

Charlie Bee Company

Two Texas Tarts – Farm to table. After converting a garage workshop space into a commercial honey house, Charlie welcomes two local bakers who help him rob a few hives, extract the honey, and then take the raw product straight to the bakery to make some culinary magic. Along the way, Charlie catches a swarm in a freight train and has a chance to step in when a hive sends a homeowner to the hospital.

