Another mystery in Midsomer!
9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama
Susan Bartlett’s death appears to be suicide- the problem is her suicide note is emailed after her body is discovered. When developer James Harrington comes to town looking to turn Setwale Woods into a housing estate, causing tension in the community, Susan’s husband Simon tries to stop him, but Simon has secrets of his own. Detective Barnaby and Troy work the case with the help of an unusual duo- a couple of inquisitive children.
