Another mystery in Midsomer!

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama

WORM IN THE BUD - Detective Barnaby and Troy work to solve the murder of Susan Bartlett, with the help of an unusual duo- a couple of inquisitive children. A love affair, a pushy developer, and many secrets add up leading to more questions.

Midsomer Murders 509

Susan Bartlett’s death appears to be suicide- the problem is her suicide note is emailed after her body is discovered. When developer James Harrington comes to town looking to turn Setwale Woods into a housing estate, causing tension in the community, Susan’s husband Simon tries to stop him, but Simon has secrets of his own. Detective Barnaby and Troy work the case with the help of an unusual duo- a couple of inquisitive children.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.