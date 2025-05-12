When Fact Meets Fiction

8pm Friday QUEENS OF MYSTERY Crime Drama

Young detective Matilda Stone has an unorthodox idea for solving cases- to elicit the help of her three crime writing aunts whose additional insight proves to be the key to finding whodunit. But can they solve the mystery that has haunted Matilda- the disappearance of her mother?

Queens of Mystery

