Tracing The Roots of Actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis

8pm Wednesday FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History/Culture

Actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis explore their family trees for the first time.

Finding Your Roots 905

Rising From The Ashes - Henry Louis Gates traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis—two people who overcame traumatic childhoods, revealing that they aren’t the first in their families to face enormous odds. From workhouses in Scotland to slave plantations in South Carolina, long-lost records reveal the stories of ancestors who laid the groundwork for Brian and Viola’s success by fighting so hard to survive.

9pm GREAT PERFORMANCES - Movies For Grownups Awards - Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming returns as host for this awards show in which two-time Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Jamie Lee Curtis receives the Career Achievement Award.

Great Performances: Movies For Grownups Awards

2022’s Best Movies and TV for Grownups were honored during the 21st Annual Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 28, 2023.

For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!