The Ties That Bind The Most Destructive Secrets

8pm Friday SUSPICIONS OF MR. WICHER – Crime Drama

Jack Whicher, a tenacious detective who left the Metropolitan Police under mysterious circumstances is looking to pursue a new career as a private investigator agent in Victorian England. In his new role, he investigates crimes that take him on his own journey of escape and discovery. Whicher's investigations lead him into dangerous areas uncovering dark secrets.

SUSPICIONS MR WHICHER TIES THAT BIND

THE TIES THAT BIND- Whicher follows a married woman through London to a secret assignation. He is bearing witness to an open and shut case that will lead to divorce for Sir Henry Coverley from his wife Lady Jane. But, when the co-respondent is killed, a simple case soon spirals out of control, embracing love, desire, gambling, corruption, theft and an illicit passion that leads to murder.

10pm ORPHAN BLACK - Science Fiction Thriller

A streetwise hustler is pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.

Effects of External Conditions - While Sarah tries to track down her mysterious blonde clone; Alison fills in for Sarah on a visit to see her daughter.

ORPHAN BLACK 104

Sarah returns the money to Alison who seems upset when Sarah mentions she has a biological daughter while her own are adopted. Still posing as Beth, Sarah and Beth's police partner Art Bell begin to track down the woman who attacked her. They find the house where she obviously did some self-surgery. She also left a message for Beth. She contacts Beth to arrange a meeting and identifies herself as Helena. Sarah finds a connection with Maggie Chen, the woman Beth shot. When she can't make a rendezvous to see her daughter Kira, Sarah has an easy solution.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!