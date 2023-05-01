Old Villages Get A New Lease on Life

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Docuseries

Across Europe there are hundreds of remote villages,lying abandoned and unloved. But where our European neighbors see devastation, an increasing number of Brits have spotted an opportunity to breathe life into abandoned villages.

Anneli, the manager of a restored village in France, is having a tricky time with a wedding party. And Mark, an estate agent, searches for derelict villages in Galicia.

9pm AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

"Five Little Pigs" - Lucy Crale enlists Poirot to investigate the 14-year-old murder in which her mother was hanged for poisoning her artist father.

Fourteen years after Caroline Crale, the wife of a renowned painter, was sent to the gallows for poisoning her husband, Amyas Crale, their daughter Lucy turns up with a letter suggesting that her mother was quite innocent. Poirot agrees to dig into the past, but warns Lucy she may not like what he uncovers. Poirot visits all five persons present when the murder took place and having heard the tale from five different perspectives, Poirot reunites them all to identify the murderer.

