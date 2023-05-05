A Terrible Accident Reveals a Scandalous Secret

Saturday 8pm HOPE STREET - Crime Drama

The sleepy seaside town of Port Devine, on the Northern Ireland coast is shaken up by the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain. The residents want to know why she's come, but only Inspector Finn O'Hare knows the reason Leila's been transferred, and he's keeping it to himself. Together they focus on investigating crime with Port Devine's police department, and try to keep Leila's dangerous past from catching up with her.

HOPE STREET 103

In this episode, Barry runs a woman over in his taxi, but she runs away. As the police officers hunt for the injured woman, DC Leila persuades rookie Callum to bend the rules. Sergeant Marlene is furious, so she digs into Leila’s past – with dire consequences.

9pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy/Drama

Dr. Martin Ellingham attempts to return to his former career as a surgeon in London, but his phobia of blood proves difficult to overcome. Things are further complicated when his on-again, off-again love interest, local schoolteacher Louisa Glasson comes back to Portwenn with some surprising news.

DOC MARTIN 406

The Doc is having a MIDWIFE CRISIS!

Martin disagrees with the holistic approach to care advocated by the village's midwife.

In this episode, Martin finds that cognitive behavioral exercises are a great help with his blood phobia and he is able to take blood from P.C. Penhale without reacting. Martin visits Aunt Joan at her farm, and breaks the news that he is intending to become a surgeon in London again. She is supportive, but urges him to tell Louisa. Martin and Molly have their final stand-off when Louisa develops a temperature which Molly tries to sooth with herbal remedies. Martin is furious when he discovers this — believing Molly's homespun ideas are seriously endangering Louisa's health. Edith has big news for Martin that Louisa overhears — Robert is going to offer him the prestigious surgeon's job in London.

Martin meets Portwenn's new midwife, Molly, who will be looking after Louisa. Martin is dismissive of her profession, and the two of them do not hit it off.



WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!