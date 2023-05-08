Thursday 8pm ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - Nature Documentary - Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and animal behaviorists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves. The series explores the secret side of the animal kingdom where human cameramen can’t go, and camera-wearing animals film their own stories.

Animals With Cameras 102

Cheetahs, Sea Lions and Baboons - The cameras capture young cheetahs learning to hunt in Namibia, reveal how fur seals off an Australian island evade the great white sharks offshore, and help solve a conflict between South African farmers and chacma baboons.

9pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History/Culture

Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.

Finding Your Roots 903

SECRET LIVES - Henry Louis Gates helps comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash decode scandals and secrets that have lain hidden within their roots for generations, revealing stories that their ancestors went to great lengths to conceal. Along the way, Gates and his guests also explore the larger meaning of family bonds—and celebrate the virtue of accepting one’s relatives, whoever they may be.

