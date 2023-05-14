Is There Truth Behind The Legends of The Bermuda Triangle?

8pm Sunday SECRETS OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE – Science - A documentary series that examines the supernatural and extraordinary theories surrounding the Bermuda Triangle.

Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle

Rick Edwards and Ortis Deley explore disappearances at sea in the Bermuda Triangle. Deley visits Miami to trace the fate of the USS Cyclops that was lost without a trace in the Bermuda Triangle in 1918 with more than 300 souls on board. He also follows the story of the Bermuda Triangle and how it became a global phenomenon after the publication of a bestselling book by author Charles Berlitz.

9pm NOVA: WEATHERING THE FUTURE - Science

Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.

NOVA Weathering the Future

As extreme weather in the U.S. impacts more people – with longer heat waves, more intense rainstorms, megafires, and droughts – discover how Americans are fighting back by marshaling ancient wisdom and innovating new solutions.

