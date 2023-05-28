Discover The Truth Behind The Disasters In The Bermuda Triangle

8pm Sunday SECRETS OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE – Science - Professor Bruce Denardo attempts to prove if there is any truth behind the legend of the Bermuda Triangle, where many ships and planes have disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle

Secrets of the Deep - A look at how the Earth itself and its natural forces feed the triangle's notoriety. We will witness the full power of a hurricane, and how the earth beneath is predicting these storms.

The final part of Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle looks at the effect of the Earth and its natural forces in the Bermuda Triangle. Ortis Deley finds out about powerful hurricanes, which carve a deadly path through the triangle, and visits the only laboratory in the world capable of creating a Category 5 hurricane. He also goes in search of the lost city of Atlantis, thought to lie off the coastline of the Bahamas. Rick Edwards discovers why the Bermuda Triangle has earned a reputation for making compasses behave strangely.

9pm NOVA: Saving The Right Whale – Follow the scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.

NOVA Saving the Right Whale

The North Atlantic right whale is on the brink of extinction. But a handful of specialists are determined to help save it as they discover new secrets about the lives of these giants of the sea.



