Animals With Cameras In Australia

8pm Sunday ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - Nature -Australian animals such as koalas, fruit bats and kangaroos take cameras into their secret worlds.

Animals With Cameras 202 Australia

In New South Wales, we encounter a marsupial facing a complex set of challenges when he meets a population of kangaroos that are being pushed to the very brink by a coastal development boom.

In southern Australia, we head to Adelaide, where one of the team’s toughest challenges yet is to create the lightest of cameras to find out what the lure of the big city is to a colony of newly arrived fruit bats. Their appearance is a bit of a puzzle.

In Queensland, we help scientists find out if koalas really deserve their dozy daytime reputation when we join researchers at a reserve to discover some incredible revelations surrounding their nighttime maneuvers.

