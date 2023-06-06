A Unique Behind The Scenes Look At One of The Coolest And Toughest Jobs On The Planet

8pm Thursday WHEN WE WERE SHUTTLE is a two-hour documentary that explores what NASA's space shuttle program meant to six exceptional men and women who worked behind the scenes to make it fly.

When We Were Shuttle Promo

Through their recollections and personal archives, the film examines some of the program’s highs and its darkest hours. It also offers a unique, grassroots look at how the shuttle impacted life in the Sunshine State – from the thriving aerospace and tourism industry it sustained, to the decision to retire the shuttle when the program ended in 2011.

