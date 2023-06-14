Meet Six Animal Babies and Follow Their Journey For Survival

8pm Thursday ANIMAL BABIES: FIRST YEARS ON EARTH – Nature - Meet six baby animals from across the globe. Follow along as they experience joy and hardship, confront near-daily adversities, navigate their habitats, and overcome challenges in their first year of life.

Animal Babies: First Year on Earth

Like all babies, young animals can have a first year filled with joy, love and play. To survive, however, they must also overcome threats and challenges, from rivals, from the elements, and predators. To tell the stories of these magical months, renowned wildlife cinematographers travel the globe to follow the lives of six iconic baby animals as they grow and develop. This is the story of what it takes to survive in the wild. This is their first year on earth.

FIRST STEPS - See how the babies learn to understand their surroundings in environments ranging from Africa to Sri Lanka to Iceland. The most basic tools for survival must be learned in their first three months to thrive and ultimately survive.

