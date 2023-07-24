Uncovering The Secrets of Forgotten Villages

8pm Monday HELP WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE – Documentary Series/Reality

In Europe there are thousands of ancient villages that stand forgotten and frozen in time. Whole communities are crumbling into the ground after their owners passed away and the younger generations have moved on. But now these ghost villages are being brought back to life. In HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE, we follow the brave Brits on a mission to restore these villages and hamlets in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal to their former glory.

In this episode, Ted and Lesa embrace tent-living while renovating their French village. Penny hopes to sell her Italian borgo for a million euros. Mick and Julie's medieval hamlet has a gruesome secret buried in the walls.

