Beyond The Village Lies Remodeling Headaches

Published August 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT

Brave Brits invest in deserted communities across Europe, some dating back thousands of years, seeking new opportunities. Follow their progress and discover the rich history of the destinations they are developing.

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE – Reality/Documentary
Hundreds of remote villages, hamlets, borgos and cortijos in Europe lie empty and unloved. Follow the brave Brits who have spotted an opportunity to breathe new life into these beautiful historic communities in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

The owners of a hamlet in France battle with a wonky chimney, a couple in Limousin bring down a wall and crack a pipe, and in Andalucía, a cave village must close temporarily after one of the owners is diagnosed with cancer.

