A Rare Inside Look At The UK's Most Impressive Historic Homes

10pm Wednesday GEORGE CLARKE’S NATIONAL TRUST UNLOCKED - History / Documentary

Architect George Clarke, along with his faithful four-legged companion Loki the Siberian husky, discovers some of the UK's most impressive historic homes, as he's granted special access to see how these places are holding up while being closed to visitors due to the 2020 pandemic.

Delving into the hidden recesses that visitors don't normally get to see, Clarke walks around the stunning gardens, open countryside and spectacular surrounding scenery of these treasured estates. He finds out about the fascinating architecture, design and stories behind each property and meets the people keeping these sites in working order.

KINGSTON LACY - George's journey begins in Dorset at the UK's most exquisite example of Italianate architecture, the magnificent 17th-century Kingston Lacy. He uncovers a tale of shame and scandal on the south coast, and the Cotswold landmark, Hidcote Manor Gardens.

