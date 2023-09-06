An Up-Close Look At Faraway Worlds

9pm Sunday NOVA – Science Documentary

THE PLANET’S INNER WORLDS

NOVA explores the rocky planets Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars.

NOVA The Planets: Inner Worlds

The four planets closest to the sun, called the rocky planets, were born from the same material in the same era. But they couldn’t be more different: Tiny Mercury is the runt of the litter, almost like a moon. Venus is devilishly hot, and Mars is a frozen desert world. Only on Earth do we find the unique conditions for life, as we know it. But why only here? Were Earth's neighbors always so extreme? And is there somewhere else in the solar system life might flourish?

Among the stars in the night sky wander the eight-plus worlds of our own solar system—each home to truly awe-inspiring sights. Each of our celestial neighbors has a distinct personality and a unique story. NOVA explores the awesome beauty of the planets. Using unique special effects and extraordinary footage captured by orbiters, landers and rovers, viewers will get an up-close look at these faraway worlds.

10pm WHEN DISASTER STRIKES - Documentary

A series about the race to save lives and restore hope in the aftermath of horrific natural disasters.

THE SILENT KILLER: SOMALIA – Go inside an epic battle for survival and preservation as another drought strikes Somalia.

When Disaster Strikes Somalia

Around the world, climate change means drought strikes more frequently and with more devastating consequences. In Somalia, fragile politics and domestic terrorism have compounded the effects. The result: mass migration, food shortages and malnutrition. The impacts are so severe that a 5000-year-old nomadic existence is threatened.

This episode follows the network of resolute humanitarians who work with the local government and affected communities in Somaliland, a Northern region hardest hit by drought. Aid agencies deliver emergency food and water to remote areas, while mobile medical teams provide basic healthcare and check malnutrition levels in children. Two-thirds of the population are nomadic farmers who abandon the land that sustains them after their animals die. Vast numbers of people are on the move, becoming what aid agencies call IDPs – internally displaced persons. To prevent more migration into temporary camps, the government and aid agencies must save livelihoods.



WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!