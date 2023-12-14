Grab a big bowl of popcorn because it's time to curl up with WLRN's primetime lineup of super-fun, feel-good movies.

Great movies are back on WLRN! We're kicking off the new year with the greatest in film entertainment. It will be your new Saturday night tradition, with everything from comedies to musicals and the macabre. Kicking it all off is the real laugh out loud comedy Birdcage starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams where the film's plot is set in South Beach.

Calling All South Florida Movie Buffs!-This is Your Moment!

9pm Saturday January 13 - THE BIRDCAGE (1996) Comedy starring Robin Williams; Gene Hackman; Nathan Lane; Dianne Wiest.

Rating: R - A gay cabaret owner and his drag queen companion agree to put up a false straight front so that their son can introduce them to his fiancée's right-wing moralistic parents.

9pm Saturday January 20 - GUYS AND DOLLS (1955) - A musical starring Marlon Brando; Jean Simmons; Frank Sinatra; Vivian Blaine; Robert Keith.

Rating: NR - In New York, a gambler is challenged to take a cold female missionary to Havana, but they fall for each other, and the bet has a hidden motive to finance a crap game.

9pm Thursday January 25 - The Addams Family (1991) Comedy starring Anjelica Huston; Raul Julia; Christopher Lloyd; Christina Ricci.

Rating: PG-13 - Delightful comedy based on Charles Addams' macabre cartoon family. A greedy lawyer tries to acquire the Addams family fortune by planting an impostor in the household who claims to be long-lost Uncle Fester.

9pm Saturday January 27 SUNSET BOULEVARD (1950) A drama starring William Holden; Gloria Swanson; Erich von Stroheim; Nancy Olson; Fred Clark.

Rating: PG - In one of Hollywood's best films, an out-of-work screenwriter attaches himself to a tragically deluded screen star attempting a comeback. The winner of 3 Academy Awards including Best Screenplay.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!