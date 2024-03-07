The Brothers Gibb Perform Their Greatest Hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s

7:30pm Friday BEE GEES ONE NIGHT ONLY – Performance

The Bee Gees are one of the best-selling music groups of all time, with hits spanning multiple decades and genres of music. With just one surviving member of the band left, Barry Gibb, fans can only relive the magic of this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group through the rich catalog of music they have left behind.

The Bee Gees: One Night Only

The classic Bee Gees concert One Night Only showcases their illustrious career. Filmed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 14, 1997, the performance is a spell-binding journey through some of the best disco and pop hits of all time.



Complete with extravagant lighting and an appearance by Olivia Newton-John, THE BEE GEES: ONE NIGHT ONLY features an entertaining set list filled with the group's famous, soaring three-part harmonies. Fans will enjoy such hits as “You Should be Dancing/Alone,” “Massachusetts,” the funky flare of “I’ve Just Got to Get a Message to You” and the popular, crowd-rocking favorites “Night Fever/More than a Woman” and “Lonely Days.”

The program also features a mix of more intimate hits such as “Words” and “Morning of my Life.” Highlights include footage of John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, and a special tribute to Olivia Newton-John, one of the brightest stars of the '70s and '80s. The concert closes with “How Deep is Your Love,” accompanied by a Gibb family photograph slideshow, and ends with another John Travolta Saturday Night Fever flashback, “You Should Be Dancing.”

More than just a band, the Bee Gees were a cultural phenomenon with international staying power. They have sold more than 220 million records and singles and scored countless Billboard Hot 100 hits.

