COBRA: New Allegiances. New Enemies. Same Courage.

The third season of the tense political thriller COBRA premieres May 13th on WLRN Passport.

This season, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill. As an investigation gets underway, the PM is forced to reckon with the possibility that the most dangerous rebellion has come from within.

COBRA follows a committee of Britain's top experts, politicians, and crisis contingency planners who assemble to protect the people of Great Britain during times of national emergency. The committee, known as COBRA, is named after its meeting place in Whitehall's Cabinet Office Briefing Room A. The series takes place during a crisis, such as a solar storm or widespread power outages, and the committee must make difficult decisions against the clock to ensure the country's survival.

The first two seasons are streaming now on WLRN Passport. Binge them first and then enjoy the six-episode third season.

