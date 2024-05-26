Journalist Sunny Hostin and Actor Jesse Williams Learn That Their Ancestors Come From Very Diverse Places

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS History/Culture

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the extraordinarily diverse roots of journalist Sunny Hostin and actor Jesse Williams.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of journalist Sunny Hostin & actor Jesse Williams—revealing the tremendous diversity hidden within their family trees. Sifting through stories of Swedish musical prodigies, Spanish slave traders, Southern plantations, and Salem Witch Trials, Gates unravels deep secrets and uncovers lost ancestors—compelling each of his guests to rethink their identities.

9pm Thursday USS INDIANAPOLIS: THE FINAL CHAPTER Documentary

Follow a scientific detective story detailing the discovery of the USS Indianapolis wreck site three and a half miles below the Philippine Sea.

In July 1945, the USS Indianapolis has just delivered “Little Boy” – the atomic bomb destined for Hiroshima – when she is sunk by a Japanese sub. 300 sailors go down with her, and the 900 survivors drift for four and a half days, battling the sun, thirst, sharks, and their own fear. Ultimately, only 316 of them are pulled from the sea alive. The sinking of Indianapolis remains the U.S. Navy’s worst single loss of life at sea.

Indianapolis’ final resting place remains a mystery for more than seven decades, until an expedition launched by philanthropist Paul G. Allen discovers the ship in August 2017, 18,000 feet below the surface of the sea.

Photo courtesy of Paul G. Allen / PBS One of the five-inch 25 caliber anti-aircraft gun mounts from the USS Indianapolis.

Follow a scientific detective story detailing the discovery of the USS Indianapolis wreck site three and a half miles below the Philippine Sea. The ship's sinking in the final days of WWII was the largest loss of life in US Naval history, and the harrowing survival story of sailors drifting in failing life preservers is legendary. The program weaves together never-before-seen archival footage, CGI, the moving accounts of the few remaining survivors, testimony of historians and spectacular footage of the expedition to the well-preserved wreck.

