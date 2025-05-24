What happens when we dare to dream?

8pm Thursday LA LA LAND PG-13 Musical/Romance

Mia is a barista who dreams of making it big as an actress. Sebastian is a pianist playing at dive bars and local clubs who knows he is destined for greater things. When they meet sparks fly, but as success grows, can their relationship survive in the shadow of such big dreams?

La La Land on WLRN's Thursday Night Movie

