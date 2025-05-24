What happens when we dare to dream?
A barista-turned-actress and a talented pianist chase their dreams in Los Angeles, but as success beckons, their relationship is put to the test.
8pm Thursday LA LA LAND PG-13 Musical/Romance
Mia is a barista who dreams of making it big as an actress. Sebastian is a pianist playing at dive bars and local clubs who knows he is destined for greater things. When they meet sparks fly, but as success grows, can their relationship survive in the shadow of such big dreams?
Mia is an aspiring actress serving coffees until her big break. Sebastian is a jazz pianist who is playing at dive bars until he can find a club to call his own. When they meet they are drawn to each other as they are both driven by a passionate of pursuit their dreams. Sparks fly, and as their romance grows so do their opportunities. But Mia and Sebastian face another obstacle, can their relationship survive as they pour themselves into their careers? Would the passion that drew them together ultimately push them apart?
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!