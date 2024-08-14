A Glamorous Sleuthy Spinoff 60's Style

Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries

If you love detective series with a wink and a nod and touch of camp, you’ll love Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries. Spun off from the wildly popular Australian mystery series, Phryne Fisher’s long lost niece Peregrine decides to follow in her aunt’s stylish footsteps as a lady detective for a new era.

Set in the 1960's, Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries follows the adventures of Peregrine Fisher, a clever and independent young woman who inherits her aunt's estate and becomes embroiled in mysteries and crimes.

This binge worthy groovy murder mystery series is streaming now on WLRN Passport.