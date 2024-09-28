A Presidency of Contrasts - Discover Lyndon Johnson’s complex legacy

10pm AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: LBJ - Documentary

Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States, left an indelible mark on American history. This documentary film explores his life, from his childhood to his presidency and ultimately, his death.

American Experience: LBJ

Part 2 - My Fellow Americans

Award winning filmmaker David Grubin profiles one of the most controversial U.S. presidents, Lyndon Baines Johnson, who rose from obscurity to the pinnacle of power, only to suffer disillusionment and defeat. Witness the events that brought LBJ from Texas to Washington, the White House, and a landslide election in 1964. Follow his triumphs in passing a wave of social legislation then his downward spiral which ends in withdrawal from politics.





