An Intimate Look into the Secret Lives of Big Cats

7pm Thursday BIG CATS 24/7 – Documentary

In this new raw, unfiltered observational wildlife series, an elite camera team capture the dramatic lives of African big cats.

Big Cats 24/7- The Phenomenal New Series

In Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta, the Big Cats 24/7 team of local and international filmmakers follows lions, leopards and cheetahs day and night. Using the latest filming technology, they reveal the cats’ lives like never before. Along with stunning footage, wildlife biologists and conservationists provide expert insights to the big cats’ hunting strategies, social dynamic, family bonds and habitat preservation.

In this episode - The Big Cats 24/7 team begins a six-month expedition following lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta. A huge wildfire threatens the big cats and the team.



