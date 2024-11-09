Dark secrets and murder consume a New Age cult

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama

Death in Disguise - A mysterious death at a country manor house, now home to a New Age cult, sparks whispers of dark secrets. The rumors prove all too true when the cult's leader is brutally murdered during a psychic ritual.

One of the founders of a new-age commune, The Lodge of the Golden Wind Horse, dies in a fall down the stairs, apparently accidentally. But when the other founder is mysteriously murdered in front of a roomful of people, the first death looks like it may have been deliberate as well.

As the locals gossip into a frenzy of speculation, rumors of sinister events are confirmed when the so-called Master of the Lodge is killed with a carving knife during a psychic regression. Chief Inspector Barnaby finds himself lost amidst a labyrinth puzzle of deception, evil and pseudo-supernatural forces.

