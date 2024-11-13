Escape to Paradise

Based on a true story, Keeley Hawes stars as a widow who transplants her unruly children from England to Corfu.

A recently widowed mother of four moves her family from England to the beautiful Greek island of Corfu, hoping for a fresh start. But no matter how hard she tries, their quirky, dysfunctional ways follow them to the island. This is the perfect example of escapist entertainment, full of unique characters, stunning landscapes, with plenty of laughs along the way.

In 1930s England, recently widowed Louisa Durrell faces the daunting challenge of raising four spirited children alone. The Durell children are 21-year-old Larry, an estate agent with dreams of becoming a novelist, 18 year old Leslie, 17 year old Margo, and youngest, 11 year old Gerry, an animal enthusiast who constantly gets into trouble.

Seeking a brighter future, Louisa takes a leap of faith and relocates the family to the enchanting Greek island of Corfu, sparking a journey of discovery, growth, and transformation.

