The pioneering story of the Jewish American experience

10pm Thursday JEWS OF THE WILD WEST - Documentary

The pioneering story of the American West and the Jewish American experience.

Jews of the Wild West

Western Jewish pioneers, those of the silver screen and real life, are a largely forgotten chapter in U.S. History. And yet, they played a definitive role shaping the expansion of the United States. The wagon trains that moved westward with Jewish families traveled for the same reason as many settlers: opportunity.

Beck Archives / APT Colorado Jewish Merchants

Continuous cycles of anti-Jewish oppression, deadly violence and forced poverty in Europe forced over two million Jewish refugees to seek out a better life in America. The antisemitism and tenements found in New York City, however, did not offer the respite many Jews were seeking. By 1912, it is estimated that more than 100,000 Jews had migrated to the Wild West to put down roots. Today, they epitomize the important legacy of immigration in America.

Through on-camera interviews, compelling footage, and historical photographs, JEWS OF THE WILD WEST tells a positive immigration story and highlights the dynamic contributions Jewish Americans made to shaping the Western United States.

